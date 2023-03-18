Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Critical Comparison

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Permex Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $2.37 billion 1.51 $6.95 million $1.44 23.73 Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 9.50 -$2.71 million N/A N/A

Helmerich & Payne has higher revenue and earnings than Permex Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

92.4% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Helmerich & Payne and Permex Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 1 3 6 0 2.50 Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus price target of $60.91, indicating a potential upside of 78.25%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Permex Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Permex Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne 6.56% 6.43% 4.05% Permex Petroleum -376.30% -33.00% -26.74%

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Permex Petroleum on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

About Permex Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.