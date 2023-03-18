Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,445,200 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 13th total of 4,189,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.2 days.

Hydro One Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $27.09 on Friday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRNNF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment prrovides delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

