IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.64

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.64 and traded as high as C$3.48. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 3,203,695 shares traded.

IMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.64.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

