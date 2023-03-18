iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:IBET) Trading Down 1.4%

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:IBET – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. 67 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:IBET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.72% of iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF

The iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (IBET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global companies engaged in sports betting and gaming activities, including esports and iGaming. IBET was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Inherent.

