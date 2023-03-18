Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) PT Lowered to $8.00

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.60% from the stock’s current price.

Immunome Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of IMNM opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. Immunome has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunome by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

