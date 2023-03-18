Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IRT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Shares of IRT opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

