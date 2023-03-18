Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Shares Down 0.5%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22. 149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 358.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

The Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (DBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY & QQQ shares while providing a buffer on SPYs loss over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

