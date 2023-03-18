Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Trading Down 0.9%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20. 578 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.