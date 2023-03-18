InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7,215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,075,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,886,683 shares in the company, valued at $42,472,417,845. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 68.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.15% of the company's stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

IHT stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.16. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

