Insider Buying: Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT) Insider Acquires 8,517 Shares of Stock

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) insider Cyrus Taraporevala purchased 8,517 shares of Bridgepoint Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £17,970.87 ($21,902.34).
Bridgepoint Group Price Performance
Shares of LON BPT opened at GBX 193.70 ($2.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 10.23. Bridgepoint Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 378.80 ($4.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2,152.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 221.46.
Bridgepoint Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,888.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Bridgepoint Group Company Profile
Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.
Read More
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.