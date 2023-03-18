Insider Buying: Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT) Insider Acquires 8,517 Shares of Stock

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) insider Cyrus Taraporevala purchased 8,517 shares of Bridgepoint Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £17,970.87 ($21,902.34).

Shares of LON BPT opened at GBX 193.70 ($2.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 10.23. Bridgepoint Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 378.80 ($4.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2,152.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 221.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,888.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPT shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($2.99) price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

