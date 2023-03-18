Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBGGet Rating) insider Michael N. Biggs bought 1,000 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($11,212.68).

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 0.9 %

CBG opened at GBX 896 ($10.92) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 814.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 868 ($10.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,259 ($15.34). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,007.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.10.

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 22.50 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.65) to GBX 950 ($11.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.23) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,031 ($12.57) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,182.20 ($14.41).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

See Also

