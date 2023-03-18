Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Michael N. Biggs bought 1,000 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($11,212.68).
Close Brothers Group Trading Down 0.9 %
CBG opened at GBX 896 ($10.92) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 814.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 868 ($10.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,259 ($15.34). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,007.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.10.
Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 22.50 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
