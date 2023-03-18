Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires 206 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($25.70) per share, with a total value of £4,344.54 ($5,294.99).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 30,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,145 ($26.14), for a total value of £643,500 ($784,277.88).

On Tuesday, February 21st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 7,267 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($25.47), for a total value of £151,880.30 ($185,107.01).

On Friday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,071 ($25.24) per share, with a total value of £4,266.26 ($5,199.59).

On Tuesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 214 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,944 ($23.69) per share, with a total value of £4,160.16 ($5,070.27).

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($24.14), for a total value of £18,482.73 ($22,526.18).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

CCH opened at GBX 2,118 ($25.81) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,163.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 1,496 ($18.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,194 ($26.74). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,027.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,980.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,500 ($30.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.81) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,208.33 ($26.91).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

