Insider Buying: Tintra PLC (LON:TNT) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Rating) insider Joe Lyske purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($34,125.53).

Tintra Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TNT opened at GBX 125 ($1.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 195.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.31 million, a PE ratio of 6,250.00 and a beta of 0.56. Tintra PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 434 ($5.29).

Get Tintra alerts:

About Tintra

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tintra PLC focuses on developing banking infrastructure and technology solutions. It provides administrative operating, lottery, payment processing, foreign exchange, and payment intermediary services, as well as holds software licenses. The company also offers software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Tintra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tintra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.