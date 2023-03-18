Insider Buying: Tintra PLC (LON:TNT) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Rating) insider Joe Lyske purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($34,125.53).
Tintra Stock Performance
Shares of LON:TNT opened at GBX 125 ($1.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 195.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.31 million, a PE ratio of 6,250.00 and a beta of 0.56. Tintra PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 434 ($5.29).
About Tintra
Read More
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Tintra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tintra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.