Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $343,579.45 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EW opened at $80.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 163,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Truist Financial raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

