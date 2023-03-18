Insider Selling: National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Sells 40,651 Shares of Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) insider Jose Ignacio Garat sold 40,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.46), for a total transaction of £48,781.20 ($59,453.02).

Shares of NEX opened at GBX 119.30 ($1.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £732.61 million, a PE ratio of -290.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.87. National Express Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.20 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.40 ($3.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. National Express Group’s payout ratio is presently -2,439.02%.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered shares of National Express Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($1.89) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

