Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM) versus Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Head to Head Analysis

Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM – Get Rating) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integrated Environmental Technologies and Symbotic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Symbotic $593.31 million 17.53 -$79.00 million ($5.86) -3.19

Integrated Environmental Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Symbotic.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Integrated Environmental Technologies and Symbotic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Symbotic has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.50%. Given Symbotic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Symbotic is more favorable than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Environmental Technologies and Symbotic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A Symbotic -6.08% -148.57% -11.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Symbotic shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Symbotic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Symbotic beats Integrated Environmental Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Environmental Technologies

Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiary, I.E.T., Inc. produces and sells hypochlorous acid and anti-oxidizing alkaline solutions for use in cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting applications. The company offers anolyte that kills various pathogens including, Mycobacterium bovis, almonella enterica, pseudomonas aeruginosa, staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, h1n1 influenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus; hospital-acquired, blood-borne, and food-borne pathogens; and yeast, as well as non-enveloped viruses, such as adenovirus, norovirus, rhinovirus, and rotavirus. Its anolyte is also used as hydrogen sulfide scavenger/eliminator and biocide in oil and gas applications; and as a disinfectant to prevent canine distemper virus, canine parvovirus, and bordetella bronchiseptica. In addition, the company offers catholyte, an anti-oxidizing and mild alkaline solution that is effective as an industrial degreaser and cleaner; and manufactures and leases EcaFlo equipment. It markets its anolyte under the Excelyte brand name; and catholyte under the Catholyte Zero brand name. The company sells its products to the oil and gas production, healthcare facilities, and food production markets primarily through independent sales representatives and distributors in the United States. Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Little River, South Carolina.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

