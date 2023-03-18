Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($24.56) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,029 ($24.73) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,156.50 ($14.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,101.43, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,364 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,222.76. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 937 ($11.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,867 ($22.75).

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,391 ($16.95) per share, with a total value of £83,460 ($101,718.46). In other news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,391 ($16.95) per share, with a total value of £83,460 ($101,718.46). Also, insider William Rucker purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £102,200 ($124,558.20). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,614,000. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

