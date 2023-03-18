International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,925,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $174,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after purchasing an additional 925,805 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,551,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,215,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,192,000 after purchasing an additional 729,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.01. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

