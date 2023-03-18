InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 538,100 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 13th total of 507,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,345.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIPZF. Raymond James upgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

IIPZF stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.64.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

