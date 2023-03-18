Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,410.6% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

