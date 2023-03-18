Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI) Trading Down 0.9%

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $131.99 and last traded at $132.68. Approximately 24,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 27,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.86.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.34.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

