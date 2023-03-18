Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 308,907 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 189,520 call options.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of SQQQ opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $69.55.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
