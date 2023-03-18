Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 308,907 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 189,520 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SQQQ opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $69.55.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.