iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB) Shares Down 1.8%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $123.91 and last traded at $124.50. 2,630,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,594,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Biotechnology index. The fund tracks the performance of a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology companies listed on US exchanges. IBB was launched on Feb 5, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

