iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stake Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

ICLN opened at $18.32 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

