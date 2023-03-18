iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.74 and last traded at $44.58. 97,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 138,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

