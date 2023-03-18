iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

