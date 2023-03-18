iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 472,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 651,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

