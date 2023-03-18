iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Position Decreased by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 292.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LQD opened at $107.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.37. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $121.99.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

