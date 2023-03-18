iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,102,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,534 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 498,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $103.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

