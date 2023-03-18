iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after purchasing an additional 357,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $108.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $127.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

