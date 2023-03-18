J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,898 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.50 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.82.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

