Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $88.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,011,512.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,562 shares of company stock valued at $14,936,641. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jabil Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Jabil by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 82.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 32.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.