Jack in the Box Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,907 shares of company stock valued at $440,935. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,268,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.