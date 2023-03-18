Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.97) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.58 ($11.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.19. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.61).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

