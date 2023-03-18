Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Samsonite International S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Samsonite International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Samsonite International’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Samsonite International’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Separately, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.
