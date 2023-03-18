JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 76

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 76 ($0.93) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quilter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 108.50 ($1.32).

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Stock Performance

LON:QLT opened at GBX 81.86 ($1.00) on Thursday. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 152.20 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 682.17, a P/E/G ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.