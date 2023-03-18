JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (NYSEARCA:CIRC) Trading Down 1.3%

JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (NYSEARCA:CIRC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.11 and last traded at $49.11. Approximately 11 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.
JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.40.
About JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF
The JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (CIRC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that preserve natural resources, improve resource use, or reduce waste, and are positioned to benefit from those changes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (CIRC)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.