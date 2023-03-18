JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (NYSEARCA:CIRC) Trading Down 1.3%

JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (NYSEARCA:CIRC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.11 and last traded at $49.11. Approximately 11 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.40.

About JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (CIRC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that preserve natural resources, improve resource use, or reduce waste, and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.