Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Upgraded at Goodbody

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Goodbody to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,344 ($16.38) price objective on the stock. Goodbody’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($14.63) to GBX 1,700 ($20.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,290 ($15.72) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 954.50 ($11.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,435.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,433.47.

In related news, insider Katie Davis purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,564 ($19.06) per share, with a total value of £100,096 ($121,993.91). Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

