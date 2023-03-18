Kamada’s (KMDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 160.05% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kamada has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.94.
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
