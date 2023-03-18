Kamada’s (KMDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 160.05% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kamada has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Kamada by 12.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,059,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 227,819 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth about $949,970,200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Kamada by 7.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

