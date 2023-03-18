Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to $8.50

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE TCN opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

