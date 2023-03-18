Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI) Shares Down 2.3%

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $488,535.00, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of -1.56.

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (RESI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of residential and apartment real estate companies from developed countries. RESI was launched on Jan 12, 2022 and is managed by Kelly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.