Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $440.79

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 440.79 ($5.37) and traded as high as GBX 452 ($5.51). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 439.50 ($5.36), with a volume of 212,744 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 810 ($9.87) to GBX 710 ($8.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 472.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 440.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £417.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.53, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

