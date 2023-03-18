KeyCorp Trims Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Target Price to $6.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

BRLT opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

About Brilliant Earth Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $430,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $964,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

