Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.
KRC opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
