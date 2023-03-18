Kinross Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 14,610 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,035 call options.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 325,896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 72.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 410,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

