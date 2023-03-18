Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,775,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 1,682,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,366.1 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Shares of AHODF stock opened at C$31.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.74. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of C$24.88 and a 1-year high of C$34.19.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from $30.00 to $31.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from $27.40 to $30.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.