KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

