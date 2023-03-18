KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

