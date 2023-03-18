Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Head-To-Head Survey

Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kronos Advanced Technologies and CECO Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Advanced Technologies $500,000.00 17.14 -$1.37 million N/A N/A CECO Environmental $422.63 million 1.08 $17.42 million N/A N/A

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kronos Advanced Technologies and CECO Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CECO Environmental 0 0 3 0 3.00

CECO Environmental has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.02%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of -1.54, indicating that its share price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Advanced Technologies and CECO Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A CECO Environmental 4.12% 9.89% 4.34%

Summary

CECO Environmental beats Kronos Advanced Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

