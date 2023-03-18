K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($27.96) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

SDF opened at €19.49 ($20.96) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.40. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a 1 year high of €36.45 ($39.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

